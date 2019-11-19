Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church
Knott End
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Marshall

Notice Condolences

Marie Marshall Notice
Marshall Marie Passed away in Trinity Hospice
on 8th November 2019,
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved Wife to the late Brian, a much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma
who will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Bernard's Roman Catholic
Church, Knott End on Friday 22nd
November at 11.00 am, followed
by burial at St William's Roman
Catholic Church Pilling.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -