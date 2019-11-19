|
Marshall Marie Passed away in Trinity Hospice
on 8th November 2019,
aged 83 years.
The dearly loved Wife to the late Brian, a much loved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma
who will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Bernard's Roman Catholic
Church, Knott End on Friday 22nd
November at 11.00 am, followed
by burial at St William's Roman
Catholic Church Pilling.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019