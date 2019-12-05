|
COCHRANE Marie Retired Teacher
Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of Marie,
who fortified by the Rites of
Holy Church died peacefully
on 15th October 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved daughter of the
late Joseph and Catherine Cochrane, sister of the late
Father Bernard Cochrane and the late Canon Alban Cochrane.
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus
have mercy on her.
Reception into
St. Cuthbert's Catholic Church, Blackpool,
on Monday 16th December
at 6.00pm.
Requiem Mass on
Tuesday 17th December at 12.00
followed by burial at
Layton Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired may be sent to the Lancaster Diocesan Sick and Retired Priests Fund or
The Missionaries of Charity
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd,
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019