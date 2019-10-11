|
COOKSON (née Isles)
Marian Passed away suddenly on
October 5th, 2019 at
Victoria Hospital of Kirkham
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Derek,
loving Mum of Alison & Michael,
mother in law of Chris & Rachel,
much loved grandma
to Olivia & Sam and
loving sister of Peter.
Funeral service at
St Michael's Parish Church,
Kirkham on Thursday
October 17th at 2.15pm,
prior to committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium
at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
St Michael's Parish Church, Kirkham.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road,
Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019