Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30
Church of St John the Evangelist
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wren-Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wren-Hilton

Notice Condolences

Margaret Wren-Hilton Notice
WREN-HILTON Margaret
(née Brooks) Of Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire passed away on 18th July
at home, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Chris, mother of Andrew, Catherine, Maria and Martin, sister-in-law of Michael.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Margaret, which will be held at the Church
of St John the Evangelist, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, on 13th August at 10.30am to be followed by Committal Service at Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Vincent de Paul Society.
All enquiries and donations to:
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Lancashire, FY6 7SF.
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.