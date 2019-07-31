|
WREN-HILTON Margaret
(née Brooks) Of Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire passed away on 18th July
at home, aged 87 years.
Wife of the late Chris, mother of Andrew, Catherine, Maria and Martin, sister-in-law of Michael.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for Margaret, which will be held at the Church
of St John the Evangelist, Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, on 13th August at 10.30am to be followed by Committal Service at Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St Vincent de Paul Society.
All enquiries and donations to:
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Lancashire, FY6 7SF.
01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2019