Margaret Smethurst Notice
Smethurst Margaret Helen Passed peacefully in
the loving care of the
Alistre Lodge Care Home on
Sunday 16th June 2019,
aged 83 years.
Funeral service to be held at Church Road Methodist Church, Lytham St Annes on
Thursday 4th July at 2:00pm followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be made
for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home.
Tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 28, 2019
