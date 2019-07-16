Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare St Annes
32 St. Andrews Road South
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00
Lytham Crematorium
Margaret Smalley Notice
SMALLEY Margaret Margaret passed away
peacefully on Sunday 7th July at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
aged 83 years.

Devoted wife of the late Ed,
dearly loved mum of
the late Stephen.
Loving Sister to Elsie,
Anne, Bill and George.
Dearest Auntie to Paul,
David (Snr), Nicola,
David (Jnr) and Mark.
Also Great-Auntie to Jamie,
Michael, Patrick and Megan,
Eva, Elsie and Ida.
Margaret will be sadly
missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Lytham Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 12pm
followed by refreshments at the Dalmeny Hotel, St Annes to share
memories of Margaret.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.

Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, Lancashire,
FY8 1PS, 01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 16, 2019
