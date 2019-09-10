|
SADLER Margaret Mary Please pray for the repose of the soul of Margaret, who fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 26th August 2019,
aged 84 years.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Requiem mass to be held at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church, Devonshire Road, on
Tuesday 24th September at 12noon followed by burial at
Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations may be sent in lieu for Redwings Horse Sanctuary or The Dogs Trust.
All enquiries and donations please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons.
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019