ROSS Margaret Passed away peacefully at home on 20th February 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Dearly beloved wife of William and loving mother of Sandra, Amanda, Paula and the late Denise.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all of her grandchildren and all who knew her.
The funeral service to be held at Thornton Christ Church, Meadows Avenue on Wednesday 6th March
at 1.30pm prior to a burial.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
