Margaret Richmond Notice
RICHMOND Margaret Anne On Thursday 14th November 2019, Margaret passed away,
aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Cyril,
much loved mother to Tim,
dear mother-in-law to Tracy and loving Grandmother to Imogen.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Thornton Methodist Church on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1:45pm, followed by a committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the Funeral Director

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
