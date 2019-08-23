|
Poppleton Margaret Passed away at home on
Sunday 18th August 2019.
Beloved wife of Bob and
much-loved mum of
Karen, Stephen and Elaine.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at The Parish Church
of Bispham, All Hallows, on
Monday 2nd September
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
All Hallows Church.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019