|
|
|
Mellor Margaret Former teacher at
St John's, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Of your charity, pray for repose of the soul of Margaret, who fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church passed away peacefully at home, on Friday July 5th 2019.
Margaret, of Poulton-le-Fylde. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, dearly loved mum of Paul, Andrew, Mark and the late Ian,
also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, and will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Poulton-le-Fylde, on
Friday July 12th at 11am,
followed by burial in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
As Margaret loved bright colours, please feel free to wear an item
of colour in her honour.
All enquiries to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 9, 2019