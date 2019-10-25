|
|
|
MAYERS Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
Clifton Hospital
on 17th October 2019.
Margaret
Aged 80 years, of Bispham.
Beloved wife of Jack, dearly loved mum of Alan and Mandy and dear mother-in-law of Susan and Paul. Loving Nanna of Victoria and Amy, also a much loved sister of John, Malcolm, Bernard, Jean, Barrie and the late Harry and Albert.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all her family, and friends.
Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Friday
1st November at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019