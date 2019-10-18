Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30
Forest Gate Baptist Church
Forest Gate, Blackpool,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Heyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Heyes

Notice Condolences

Margaret Heyes Notice
HEYES Margaret Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Thursday 10th October 2019.
Beloved wife of Brian,
much-loved mum
of Simon and David,
dear mother-in-law of
Nicola and Angela and
a special grandma of Rebecca, Adam, Ethan and Edie.
Funeral service will take place at
Forest Gate Baptist Church,
Forest Gate, Blackpool, on
Monday 28th October at 12:30pm, followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent
or donations in lieu to N-Vision.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.