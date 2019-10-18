|
|
|
HEYES Margaret Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Thursday 10th October 2019.
Beloved wife of Brian,
much-loved mum
of Simon and David,
dear mother-in-law of
Nicola and Angela and
a special grandma of Rebecca, Adam, Ethan and Edie.
Funeral service will take place at
Forest Gate Baptist Church,
Forest Gate, Blackpool, on
Monday 28th October at 12:30pm, followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Flowers may be sent
or donations in lieu to N-Vision.
All floral tributes, donations
and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019