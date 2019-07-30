|
|
|
FINN (nee Watson)
Margaret Amelia
'Mel' Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 24th July 2019.
Loving wife of the late Sidney.
Devoted Mother and Grandma to Bridget, Tricia, Mike,
Dominic and Paul.
Gone but not forgotten.
Margaret's Funeral will take place Wednesday 7th August 2019, service to be held at 12:30 at Sacred Heart Church, Thornton followed by a burial at
Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations if so desired may be made to Cancer Research and
The British Heart Foundation
c/o Funeral Directors.
All Enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0PA.
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 30, 2019