|
|
|
COLLINSON Margaret Peacefully on 23rd October 2019
at home, surrounded by her
loving family, Margaret
aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of David,
much loved mum of
Amy and Martin,
loving nana of Emily and dear
sister of Peter and Thomas.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by all her loving family
and many friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham
on Tuesday 5th November at 11.00am followed
by a private burial.
At Margaret's own request
she wishes there to be lots of
flowers at her funeral.
(No lilies please)
All flowers and enquiries to
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019