BRADY MARGARET The family of the late Margaret would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time.
Thank you to Rev Carolyn Leitch for her kind words and comforting Service, Four Seasons Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and
The Briardene for their warm hospitality, finally to J P Dell Funeral Directors for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
