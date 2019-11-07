|
|
|
Bamford Margaret Jean
Dearly loved Wife of John,
Mother to Michael, David and
Peter, Mother in Law to Anna, Caroline and Anna
and Grandma to Jake,
James, Grace and Abigail.
"Mrs. Bamford" will also be remembered as an inspirational
teacher by her pupils at
Sacred Heart and Carleton Green
Primary Schools in the
1970's and 1980's,
Margaret died at home on
the 29th October after several
years of treatment for cancer.
She was a wonderful lady
and we all miss her terribly.
The funeral will be held at
Carleton Crematorium at
15.30 on Tuesday 12th November, to be followed immediately
afterwards by a reception
at Blackpool and
Fleetwood Yacht Club.
Donations to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral arrangements by
William Houghton of Longridge.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019