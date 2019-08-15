Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Margaret Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Margaret Peacefully on 10th August 2019
in the care of The Hamptons,
Lytham, Margaret, aged 98.
Beloved Wife of Dr Lawrence
Atkinson, much loved Mum
of Ian, Graham and Neil.
Dear Mother in Law to Janice,
Cathy and Maggie, Granny to
Sally, Jonathan, Rebecca, Sam
and Elizabeth and Great Granny
to Alex and Clara.
Service and cremation at Lytham
Park Crematorium on Tuesday
27th August 2019 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be sent to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW.
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
