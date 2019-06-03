|
ASPINALL Margaret On Tuesday 28th May 2019 peacefully whilst in the care of Cleveleys Nursing Home,
Margaret, passed away,
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob, much loved mum to
Bryan, David and Graham,
a dear mother in law to Amanda, Claire and Emma and a devoted grandma to Daniel, Zac, Jacob and
Max and a dear great grandma to William, Rosie and Eddie.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th June 2019 at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
RNLI (Fleetwood) c/o
the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 3, 2019
