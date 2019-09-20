|
MILLS Marcena On Saturday 14th September 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Movern Nursing Home, Cleveleys,
Marcena
passed away aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jess, loving God Mother to Gene, adopted Aunt to Evelyn, Christopher and Angela and cousin to Malcolm.
Marcena will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 7th October 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
in Marcena's memory
to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019