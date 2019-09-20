Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcena Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcena Mills

Notice Condolences

Marcena Mills Notice
MILLS Marcena On Saturday 14th September 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Movern Nursing Home, Cleveleys,
Marcena
passed away aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jess, loving God Mother to Gene, adopted Aunt to Evelyn, Christopher and Angela and cousin to Malcolm.
Marcena will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 7th October 2019 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
in Marcena's memory
to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel; 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.