The Alty Funerals Service (Blackburn)
Broomfield House
Blackburn, Lancashire BB2 1XF
(012) 545-0324 4
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30
St James Church
Brindle
RICHMOND Malcolm Stephen Peacefully on Tuesday 6th August 2019, at Royal Blackburn Hospital, Malcolm,
aged 70 years.
Dad of Nick, and the late Daniel, grandfather of Harry,
loved brother of Paul,
Sheena, Heather and Karen,
son of the late George and Freda Richmond, a dear brother-in-law of David and Jorge,
uncle and great uncle.
Malcolm will be sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
A thanksgiving service will be held at St James Church (Brindle) on Thursday 22 August 2019 at 11.30am .
Family flowers only, or if so desired donations may be made
in memory of Malcolm to
East Lancashire Hospice c/o
The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs).
[email protected]
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
