DENNING Malcolm (Mal) Sylvia and family of the late
Mr Malcolm Denning wish to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards and donations received in their recent sad loss.
Special thanks to
Blackpool Victoria Hospital and
Royal Preston Hospital for their care and attention shown to
Mal over the years,
to Reverend Canon Martin Keighley for his comforting ministrations and to
Anthony Boardman and staff at
D. Hollowell & Sons for their kind, stress free and gentle support.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019