Denning Malcolm (Mal) Passed away at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Sunday July 7th 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved and treasured husband of Sylv,
proud and devoted dad of
Bobby and Claire, respected
and cherished step dad of
Darryl, Alison and Tony,
dear father in law of Jimmy,
much loved by Bobby's partner Lisa, "Just Our Mali" of
Brad and Hannah, loving brother
of the late Joan and a special
uncle and brother in law.
"Mal will be hugely missed by all his family and endless friends and business associates".
Service to be held at
The Parish Church of
Poulton-le-Fylde, St Chad on
Wednesday July 24th at
12:45pm followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Fleetwood Town Community Trust. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 11, 2019