BOYES Malcolm (Former British
Telecoms Engineer)
On Wednesday 22nd May 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and
of Blackpool, Malcolm passed away, aged 80 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 10am.
No flowers by request please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral, 85 Victoria Road,
East Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
