Martin Lynda Aged 70,

passed away peacefully

on the morning of May 29th 2019

in Great Yarmouth following

a sudden stroke.

Her loving partner Roy,

her much loved sons Ian and Dean

and her dear granddaughter

Sambika were with her

when she passed.

Lynda was born on

September 27th 1948 in

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and

then moved to Blackpool

where she met her devoted

husband Charles.

They married in 1965 and

lived in South-Shore happily

for over 45 years until

Charles' sad death in 2013.

Lynda and Charles are survived

by two sons (Ian and Dean) and

three granddaughters,

Sambika, Aisha and Kitty.

Lynda will be greatly be missed

by her family and many friends.

A service is to be held at

Lytham Crematorium at 12:30pm

on Friday 28th June 2019.

All are welcome to attend

and celebrate Lynda's life. Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019 Read More