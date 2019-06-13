Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:30
Lytham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Martin

Notice Condolences

Lynda Martin Notice
Martin Lynda Aged 70,
passed away peacefully
on the morning of May 29th 2019
in Great Yarmouth following
a sudden stroke.
Her loving partner Roy,
her much loved sons Ian and Dean
and her dear granddaughter
Sambika were with her
when she passed.
Lynda was born on
September 27th 1948 in
Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and
then moved to Blackpool
where she met her devoted
husband Charles.
They married in 1965 and
lived in South-Shore happily
for over 45 years until
Charles' sad death in 2013.
Lynda and Charles are survived
by two sons (Ian and Dean) and
three granddaughters,
Sambika, Aisha and Kitty.
Lynda will be greatly be missed
by her family and many friends.
A service is to be held at
Lytham Crematorium at 12:30pm
on Friday 28th June 2019.
All are welcome to attend
and celebrate Lynda's life.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.