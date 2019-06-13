|
Martin Lynda Aged 70,
passed away peacefully
on the morning of May 29th 2019
in Great Yarmouth following
a sudden stroke.
Her loving partner Roy,
her much loved sons Ian and Dean
and her dear granddaughter
Sambika were with her
when she passed.
Lynda was born on
September 27th 1948 in
Newcastle-Upon-Tyne and
then moved to Blackpool
where she met her devoted
husband Charles.
They married in 1965 and
lived in South-Shore happily
for over 45 years until
Charles' sad death in 2013.
Lynda and Charles are survived
by two sons (Ian and Dean) and
three granddaughters,
Sambika, Aisha and Kitty.
Lynda will be greatly be missed
by her family and many friends.
A service is to be held at
Lytham Crematorium at 12:30pm
on Friday 28th June 2019.
All are welcome to attend
and celebrate Lynda's life.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
