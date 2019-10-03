Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:15
The Parish Church of Poulton-le-Fylde
St. Chad
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Bithell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Bithell

Notice Condolences

Lynda Bithell Notice
BITHELL Lynda Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 23rd, 2019.
Lynda, aged 71 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Loving wife of David,
devoted mum of Jules and Tim.
Lynda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Parish Church of
Poulton-le-Fylde (St. Chad) on Tuesday October 8th, 2019, at 12:15pm, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.