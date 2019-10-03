|
|
|
BITHELL Lynda Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 23rd, 2019.
Lynda, aged 71 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Loving wife of David,
devoted mum of Jules and Tim.
Lynda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Parish Church of
Poulton-le-Fylde (St. Chad) on Tuesday October 8th, 2019, at 12:15pm, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019