Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00
St Mark's Parish Church
Layton
Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:00
Layton Cemetery
Louise Rowlands Notice
ROWLANDS Louise Louise fell asleep in the loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday 2nd September 2019
aged 41 years. Devoted mum of Alexander, Katie, Henry, Lilli and Evie, cherished daughter of Cath, much loved sister of Craig, Justin, Scott and Lee and a loving auntie, cousin and niece.
Louise will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have
known her.
SLEEP TIGHT LOUISE.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mark's Parish Church, Layton on Friday 4th October 2019 at 12pm prior to burial in Layton Cemetery at 1pm. All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
