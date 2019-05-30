Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
15:30
Carleton Crematorium
Louise Kirkbride Notice
KIRKBRIDE (née Fenton)
Louise Amanda Following a long illness, Louise sadly passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family
on Friday 24th May 2019,
aged 57 years.

Beloved wife of David, loving daughter of Brian, dearly loved mum of Sean and Samantha and much loved Nanna to the twins Benjamin and Theo.

Funeral Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 3.30pm. Traditional black attire
is not essential.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to the MS Society.

Donations and all enquiries
c/o D Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2019
