Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
View Map
Louise Jones Notice
Jones Louise Passed away peacefully at home with her family around her
on 19th June aged 80.

The loving Mother of Tony, Nigel and Treena. A much loved Grandmother of the late Martin. She will be best remembered for her many years working at Taskers on Lytham Road and for her
love of Bingo.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to the Haematology Unit at Blackpool Teaching Hospital.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Wednesday 3rd July 2019
at 10:30 AM.

Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
