Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
SPROSTON Lorraine Passed away peacefully
on February 8th, 2019,
at her home on Carr Bridge Park.
Loving Mum of Steve (Dec'd), Mandi, Malcolm, Paul & Colin.
'Gone are the days
we used to share,
But in our hearts,
you are always there.'
Funeral service and committal at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday February 20th
at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
for Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
