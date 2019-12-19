Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Lorraine Cross Notice
CROSS Lorraine Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side, on Monday 16th December 2019.
Aged 55 years.
Devoted wife of Tony.
Loving mum of Charlene,
Danny and Michael.
Lorraine will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in memory of Lorraine to
Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
