Davidson Lois Margaret
(Nee Jenkinson) Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 9th October 2019.
The dearly loved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother to William and the late Peter, much loved grandma to Kayleigh, Victoria, Amanda and William. Beloved mother in law to Margaret and a treasured great grandma.
Funeral service and interment to be held at St John's Church, Pilling on Thursday 17th October
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019