The Co-operative Funeralcare Thornton Cleveleys
42 Kelso Avenue
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Linda Wright Notice
WRIGHT Linda Linda passed away peacefully at home on 19th February with
her loving family by her side.
Cherished wife of Gordon,
and a lovingly devoted mother of
Dawn, Mille and Ruby.
Her funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th March
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu of,
to Sue Ryder or Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-Op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
