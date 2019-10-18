|
|
|
LANGFORD Linda On Tuesday 15th October 2019, peacefully with her loving husband and daughter by her side, Linda passed away at her home in Fleetwood aged 68 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Derek,
much loved mum of
Christopher, Tina and Paul,
loving nan to Charlotte, Sophie, Jody, Jamie and Joel and a dear great nan to Skye, Hope and Jody.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 1st November at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road,
West View, Fleetwood,
Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019