|
|
|
HODGSON Linda Passed away on Wednesday
27th February 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 68 years.
Loving mum of Paul, Mark and Andrew and beloved wife of Peter.
She will be dearly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham
St Annes, on Friday 15th March
at 11:30am.
By request of Linda,
no black is to be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More