Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Hodgson

Notice Condolences

Linda Hodgson Notice
HODGSON Linda Passed away on Wednesday
27th February 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 68 years.
Loving mum of Paul, Mark and Andrew and beloved wife of Peter.
She will be dearly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham
St Annes, on Friday 15th March
at 11:30am.
By request of Linda,
no black is to be worn.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.