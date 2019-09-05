|
|
|
DOUGLAS Linda
(nee Smith) Former H.R. employee
at Blackpool Council.
Passed away peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on Thursday
29th August 2019, aged 73 years.
Wonderful wife, much-loved mum and a loving nana and great nana. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September
at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marie Curie
or Macmillan Cancer Support.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, telephone 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019