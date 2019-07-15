Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Thornton Cleveleys
42 Kelso Avenue
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Greenhall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Greenhall

Notice Condolences

Lilian Greenhall Notice
GREENALL Lilian Passed away peacefully
on 26th June 2019,
aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Frank,
Much loved sister of Joyce
and the late Margaret,
Devoted mother of Carol,
and a cherished nana Lily to
all of her grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great, great grandaughter.

"OUR QUEEN-OUR WARRIOR"

Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm
Family request donations,
if desired, may be given
in memory of Lily,
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.