GREENALL Lilian Passed away peacefully
on 26th June 2019,
aged 94 years.
Loving wife of the late Frank,
Much loved sister of Joyce
and the late Margaret,
Devoted mother of Carol,
and a cherished nana Lily to
all of her grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great, great grandaughter.
"OUR QUEEN-OUR WARRIOR"
Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm
Family request donations,
if desired, may be given
in memory of Lily,
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
Tel: 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 15, 2019