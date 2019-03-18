|
|
|
DAVIS Lilian Passed away suddenly but
peacefully at home on Friday
1st March 2019, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife of the late Harry,
much loved mum
of Jean and Ray,
dear mother in law
of David and Jill and
a cherished nana of
Tony, Joanne and Katie
and great nana of
Sophia, Hari and April.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March
at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More