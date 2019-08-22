Resources More Obituaries for Leslie Kelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leslie Kelly

Notice Kelly Leslie

'Les' The family of the late

Leslie 'Les' Kelly wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to The Heart of Gold Charitable Fund (Via Blue Skies).

Special thanks to the Ambulance staff and P.C. Richard Thornton. Thanks to Andrew Belshaw for helping everyone give Les the

send off he would have wished for and special thanks to

Alison Orchard and the staff of

Co-op Funeralcare in Cleveleys

for funeral arrangements.

Also many thanks to the

Park Club, Cleveleys and Taylors (Anchorsholme), for their help with the celebration of Les's life. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices