|
|
|
Kelly Leslie
'Les' The family of the late
Leslie 'Les' Kelly wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes received and donations to The Heart of Gold Charitable Fund (Via Blue Skies).
Special thanks to the Ambulance staff and P.C. Richard Thornton. Thanks to Andrew Belshaw for helping everyone give Les the
send off he would have wished for and special thanks to
Alison Orchard and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in Cleveleys
for funeral arrangements.
Also many thanks to the
Park Club, Cleveleys and Taylors (Anchorsholme), for their help with the celebration of Les's life.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019