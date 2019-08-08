|
|
|
Kelly Leslie 'Les' Passed away, suddenly at home
on 1 st August 2019,
Les, aged 79 years.
A much loved husband of Rita, loving dad to Gill & Chris,
father-in-law of Lisa and
also a cherished grandad to Gemma & Dominic.
Loved also by his brother Stephen, sister Eileen and their families,
and also by Dan, Danielle, Harley, Kelly, Gav and Harrison.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
His funeral service and celebration of his life will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday August 15th 2019
at 11:00am.
Please wear bright colours.
No flowers but donations, if desired, to Blue Skies Hospital Fund: The Heart of Gold
Charitable Fund.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019