Fiddes Leslie Leslie peacefully
passed away in
the loving care of
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Thursday 6th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Devoted partner of the late Jean, cherished stepdad of Maureen, Steven, Linda, Bryan, Alan and Brenda. A much loved grandad,
a very dear brother and a loving brother in law and uncle.
Leslie will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends and
all who had the pleasure
to have known him.
Funeral Service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family floral tributes only
please by request, donations if so desired in lieu of floral tributes to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral LTD
164 Ashfield Road,
Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
