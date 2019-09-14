Home

MOSS Lesley Ann Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 7th September 2019
aged 69 years.
Much loved wife of Geoff,
loving mother of Ricky and Trevor and devoted Grandma of Kane, Herbie, Rhiannon and Freya.
'Lesley will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Friday 20th September at 2.30pm.
Flowers welcome or donations
in lieu, if so desired to
a .
All enquiries c/o
Marsden's Funeral Home,
148 Lytham Road, Warton,
PR4 1XE. Tel: 01772 634100
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
