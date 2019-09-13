Hitchen Les 'I'd Rather Be Fishing'



Passed away peacefully at

The New Thursby Nursing

Home on September 10th 2019.



Les,

aged 97 years,

of Poulton-le-Fylde.



Re-united with his

beloved wife, Iris, God willing.



Devoted Dad, Uncle, Grandad, Great-Grandad and

Great-Great-Grandad to his wonderful family.



The family would like to thank all those who have offered

friendship and support to Les

over the years, but in

particular, Jim and Jane.



Smile when you think of Les.

UP THE POOL



Cremation to be held at

Carleton Crematorium on

Saturday September 21st 2019 at 12.15pm, followed by a

service of celebration for Les' life at United Reformed Church,

Poulton-le-Fylde at 1pm.



Light or colourful (perhaps a

touch of tangerine?) clothing

will be most welcome.



Donations in lieu of flowers please to "Blind Veterans UK".

All enquiries and donations

please to



Claire at C. T. Hull

Funeral Service, 2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7SF,

tel 899845. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019