|
|
|
Hitchen Les 'I'd Rather Be Fishing'
Passed away peacefully at
The New Thursby Nursing
Home on September 10th 2019.
Les,
aged 97 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Re-united with his
beloved wife, Iris, God willing.
Devoted Dad, Uncle, Grandad, Great-Grandad and
Great-Great-Grandad to his wonderful family.
The family would like to thank all those who have offered
friendship and support to Les
over the years, but in
particular, Jim and Jane.
Smile when you think of Les.
UP THE POOL
Cremation to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Saturday September 21st 2019 at 12.15pm, followed by a
service of celebration for Les' life at United Reformed Church,
Poulton-le-Fylde at 1pm.
Light or colourful (perhaps a
touch of tangerine?) clothing
will be most welcome.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to "Blind Veterans UK".
All enquiries and donations
please to
Claire at C. T. Hull
Funeral Service, 2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7SF,
tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019