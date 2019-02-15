Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Breck Road
Poulton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Les Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Les Bradley

Notice Condolences

Les Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Les Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
after a short illness on
Saturday 2nd February 2019,
aged 96 years and formerly of Hawthorne Grove, Carleton, Primrose Bank Care Home, Poulton and Alexandra
Nursing Home, Poulton.
Les leaves behind son Martin, daughter Anne-Marie, son-in-law Martin, granddaughter Colette and niece Jacky.
"Much loved and never
to be forgotten by the many
who knew him."
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Breck Road, Poulton on Friday 22nd February at 11:00am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House, Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.