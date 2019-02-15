|
BRADLEY Les Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
after a short illness on
Saturday 2nd February 2019,
aged 96 years and formerly of Hawthorne Grove, Carleton, Primrose Bank Care Home, Poulton and Alexandra
Nursing Home, Poulton.
Les leaves behind son Martin, daughter Anne-Marie, son-in-law Martin, granddaughter Colette and niece Jacky.
"Much loved and never
to be forgotten by the many
who knew him."
Requiem Mass to be held at
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Breck Road, Poulton on Friday 22nd February at 11:00am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House, Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
