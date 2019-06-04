Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Sevice
2 Birchway
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7SF
01253 899845
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Willoughby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Willoughby

Notice Condolences

Leonard Willoughby Notice
WILLOUGHBY Leonard John
(Lenny) Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on May 28th, 2019.
Lenny aged 69 years, of Elswick.
Loving husband of Vanessa, devoted dad of Charlotte, Monique and Gabrielle, admired grandad of Nicole, Caitlin, Reece, Nancy and Teddy, brother of Peter, Tony
and the late Graham.
Lenny will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Elswick Memorial United Reformed Church on Friday
June 7th, 2019 at 1pm.
Followed by burial in the
church yard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Royal British Legion.
Colourful dress code if you wish.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices