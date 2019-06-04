|
WILLOUGHBY Leonard John
(Lenny) Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on May 28th, 2019.
Lenny aged 69 years, of Elswick.
Loving husband of Vanessa, devoted dad of Charlotte, Monique and Gabrielle, admired grandad of Nicole, Caitlin, Reece, Nancy and Teddy, brother of Peter, Tony
and the late Graham.
Lenny will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Elswick Memorial United Reformed Church on Friday
June 7th, 2019 at 1pm.
Followed by burial in the
church yard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Royal British Legion.
Colourful dress code if you wish.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
