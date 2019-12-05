|
MACKLIN Leonard It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of
Leonard Macklin,
who passed away peacefully on
Wednesday November 27th at
The Willows Care Home in Blackpool, aged 101 years.
Devoted husband of his late Annie and much loved father of Colin, Michael and Gillian,
and father-in-law of Maria,
Janice and Christopher.
Cherished grandfather to Simon, Daniel, Katie, Charlotte and Christopher and a much loved great grandfather.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday December 16th at
10.00 am at Church Road Methodist Church in
Lytham St Annes,
followed by cremation at
Lytham Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Trinity Hospice
c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Rd, Ansdell,
Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019