HAMER Leonard Len passed away on
Wednesday February 27th 2019, aged 91 years.
A much loved father of
David, Carol and Michael,
grandpa of Sam and Georgia
and a loving partner to Peggy.
"Len will be sadly missed by his family and friends"
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday March 18th at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, tel 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
