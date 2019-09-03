|
|
|
JOHNSON Lena Florence Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice, surrounded by her family,
on Sunday 25th August 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, Lena will always be loved and missed by her children Terry,
Ann and Sandra and their families.
Funeral service will take place
at Park Cemetery Chapel,
Lytham St Annes, on
Thursday 12th September at 2:30pm, followed by burial.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
All floral tributes,
donations and enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019